https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230006Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVelvet Shoe (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230006View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 937 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2734 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3199 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3199 px | 300 dpi | 16.12 MBFree DownloadVelvet Shoe (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota. More