Seacoast with a Great Tree drawing in high resolution by Franz Innocenz Josef Kobell (1749&ndash;1822)
Seacoast with a Great Tree drawing in high resolution by Franz Innocenz Josef Kobell (1749–1822)

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
