rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230013
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230013

View CC0 License

Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin.

More