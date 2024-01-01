rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230031
Still Life with Game (ca. 1750s) by Jean Sim&eacute;on Chardin.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Still Life with Game (ca. 1750s) by Jean Siméon Chardin.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230031

View CC0 License

Still Life with Game (ca. 1750s) by Jean Siméon Chardin.

More