rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230038
Queen Zenobia Addressing Her Soldiers (1725&ndash;1730) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Queen Zenobia Addressing Her Soldiers (1725–1730) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230038

View CC0 License

Queen Zenobia Addressing Her Soldiers (1725–1730) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo.

More