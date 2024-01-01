rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230040
Madonna and Child Appearing to Saint Philip Neri (probably 1725 or after) by Giovanni Battista Piazzetta.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230040

View CC0 License

