https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230048Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextForest Interior with a Waterfall, Papigno (1825–1830) by André Giroux. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230048View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2345 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2744 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2744 px | 300 dpi | 22.64 MBFree DownloadForest Interior with a Waterfall, Papigno (1825–1830) by André Giroux. More