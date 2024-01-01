rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230054
Mending the Harness (ca. 1870s) by Albert Pinkham Ryder.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mending the Harness (ca. 1870s) by Albert Pinkham Ryder.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230054

View CC0 License

Mending the Harness (ca. 1870s) by Albert Pinkham Ryder.

More