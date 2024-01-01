rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230076
The Kitchen Maid (1738) by Jean Sim&eacute;on Chardin.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Kitchen Maid (1738) by Jean Siméon Chardin.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230076

View CC0 License

The Kitchen Maid (1738) by Jean Siméon Chardin.

More