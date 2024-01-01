rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230079
The Exaltation of the True Cross (1733) by Sebastiano Ricci.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Exaltation of the True Cross (1733) by Sebastiano Ricci.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230079

View CC0 License

The Exaltation of the True Cross (1733) by Sebastiano Ricci.

More