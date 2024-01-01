rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230081
Winter Games on the Frozen River Ijssel (ca. 1626) by Hendrick Avercamp.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230081

View CC0 License

