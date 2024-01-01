https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230082Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWall and Ceiling Decorations, and Holy Water Font; Restoration Drawing (1936) byRandolph F. Miller. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230082View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 896 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2615 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3060 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3060 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 22.58 MBFree DownloadWall and Ceiling Decorations, and Holy Water Font; Restoration Drawing (1936) byRandolph F. Miller. More