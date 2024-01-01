https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230087Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEstate of Isaac P. Martin (ca. 1936) by Meyer Goldbaum and George Stonehill. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230087View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 911 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2657 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2999 x 3951 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2999 x 3951 px | 300 dpi | 22.33 MBFree DownloadEstate of Isaac P. Martin (ca. 1936) by Meyer Goldbaum and George Stonehill. More