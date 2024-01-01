rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230093
Temple of Olympian Zeus (1890) drawing in high resolution by Themistocles von Eckenbrecher.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230093

View CC0 License

