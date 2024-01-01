rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230096
Vitr&eacute; (ca. 1877) by Elihu Vedder.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vitré (ca. 1877) by Elihu Vedder.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230096

View CC0 License

Vitré (ca. 1877) by Elihu Vedder.

More