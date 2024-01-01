rawpixel
Ornamental design with two birds pecking at fruit (ca.1890) drawing in high resolution by Karel Vitezslav Masek.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230097

View CC0 License

