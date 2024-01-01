https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230097Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrnamental design with two birds pecking at fruit (ca.1890) drawing in high resolution by Karel Vitezslav Masek. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230097View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1156 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3247 x 3128 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3247 x 3128 px | 300 dpi | 15.25 MBFree DownloadOrnamental design with two birds pecking at fruit (ca.1890) drawing in high resolution by Karel Vitezslav Masek. More