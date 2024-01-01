rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230130
The Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1764–1765) by Anton Raphael Mengs.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230130

View CC0 License

