https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230136Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSouvenir of Terracina (ca. 1864) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230136View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 973 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2838 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3321 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3321 px | 300 dpi | 27.45 MBFree DownloadSouvenir of Terracina (ca. 1864) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot. More