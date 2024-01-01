rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230142
Leverett Pond (ca. 1860&ndash;1880) by Erastus Salisbury Field.
Leverett Pond (ca. 1860–1880) by Erastus Salisbury Field.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230142

View CC0 License

