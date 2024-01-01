https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230144Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Death of the Earl of Chatham (1779) by John Singleton Copley. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230144View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 980 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2926 x 2389 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2926 x 2389 px | 300 dpi | 19.74 MBFree DownloadThe Death of the Earl of Chatham (1779) by John Singleton Copley. More