https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230175Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTownhouse Parlor (1869) (1935/1942) by Perkins Harnly. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230175View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 958 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2795 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3271 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3271 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 27.57 MBFree DownloadTownhouse Parlor (1869) (1935/1942) by Perkins Harnly. More