https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230177Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWall Design - Asistencia of San Antonio de Pala From the Portfolio: "Decorative Art of Spanish California" by American 20th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230177View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 926 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2700 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3160 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3160 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 14.98 MBFree DownloadWall Design - Asistencia of San Antonio de Pala From the Portfolio: "Decorative Art of Spanish California" by American 20th Century. More