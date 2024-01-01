https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230179Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman's Bedroom (1935/1942) by Perkins Harnly. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230179View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 768 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2241 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2623 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2623 px | 300 dpi | 24.51 MBFree DownloadWoman's Bedroom (1935/1942) by Perkins Harnly. More