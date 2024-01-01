rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230180
Weather Vane (ca.1939) by Louis Plogsted.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Weather Vane (ca.1939) by Louis Plogsted.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230180

View CC0 License

Weather Vane (ca.1939) by Louis Plogsted.

More