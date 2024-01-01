rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230190
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1941) by Robert W.R. Taylor.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1941) by Robert W.R. Taylor.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230190

View CC0 License

Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1941) by Robert W.R. Taylor.

More