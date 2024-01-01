https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230190Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1941) by Robert W.R. Taylor. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230190View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 835 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2435 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2850 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2850 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 15.21 MBFree DownloadWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1941) by Robert W.R. Taylor. More