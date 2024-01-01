https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230216Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThreatening Sky, Bay of New York (mid 19th century) by Thomas Chambers. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230216View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 888 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2219 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2219 px | 300 dpi | 12.61 MBFree DownloadThreatening Sky, Bay of New York (mid 19th century) by Thomas Chambers. More