Still Life with Fan and Pendant (ca. 1865–1875) by Samuel Marsden Brookes.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
Still Life with Fan and Pendant (ca. 1865–1875) by Samuel Marsden Brookes.

