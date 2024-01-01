https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230232Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Tomb of Caecilia Metella (c. 1830) by Léon-François-Antoine Fleury. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230232View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2927 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2927 px | 300 dpi | 23.16 MBFree DownloadThe Tomb of Caecilia Metella (c. 1830) by Léon-François-Antoine Fleury. More