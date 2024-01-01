rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230235
The Wife of Hasdrubal and Her Children (ca. 1490&ndash;1493) by Ercole de' Roberti.
The Wife of Hasdrubal and Her Children (ca. 1490–1493) by Ercole de' Roberti.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230235

View CC0 License

