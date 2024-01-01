https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230235Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Wife of Hasdrubal and Her Children (ca. 1490–1493) by Ercole de' Roberti. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230235View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 765 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2232 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2612 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2612 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 23.64 MBFree DownloadThe Wife of Hasdrubal and Her Children (ca. 1490–1493) by Ercole de' Roberti. More