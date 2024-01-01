https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230237Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoodland Stream (c. 1840) by Paul Huet. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230237View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2476 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4042 x 2853 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2476 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4042 x 2853 px | 300 dpi | 22.58 MBFree DownloadWoodland Stream (c. 1840) by Paul Huet. More