https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230239Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Banks of the Oise (1877–1878) by Alfred Sisley. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230239View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 995 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2904 x 2407 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2904 x 2407 px | 300 dpi | 17.23 MBFree DownloadThe Banks of the Oise (1877–1878) by Alfred Sisley. More