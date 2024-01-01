https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230240Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Artist's Garden (ca. 1879–1889) by Ralph Albert Blakelock. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230240View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 792 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2311 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2704 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 792 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2704 px | 300 dpi | 21.93 MBFree DownloadThe Artist's Garden (ca. 1879–1889) by Ralph Albert Blakelock. More