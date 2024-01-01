rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230242
Second Beach, Newport (ca. 1878&ndash;1880) by Worthington Whittredge.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Second Beach, Newport (ca. 1878–1880) by Worthington Whittredge.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230242

View CC0 License

Second Beach, Newport (ca. 1878–1880) by Worthington Whittredge.

More