https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230245Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Longshoremen's Noon (1879) by John George Brown. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230245View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 791 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2308 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2701 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2701 px | 300 dpi | 18.99 MBFree DownloadThe Longshoremen's Noon (1879) by John George Brown. More