https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230248Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPierre-Auguste Renoir's Head of a Young Girl (c. 1890) painting in high resolution Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230248View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 919 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2680 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3136 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3136 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 19.92 MBFree DownloadPierre-Auguste Renoir's Head of a Young Girl (c. 1890) painting in high resolution More