Thistle (1890s) drawing in high resolution by Karel Vitezslav Masek.
Thistle (1890s) drawing in high resolution by Karel Vitezslav Masek.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230249

