https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230257
Carriage Dress (ca. 1941) by Eleanor Ruelos.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230257

View CC0 License

