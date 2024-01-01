rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230261
The Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (ca. 1400&ndash;1405) by Andrea di Bartolo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (ca. 1400–1405) by Andrea di Bartolo.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230261

View CC0 License

The Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (ca. 1400–1405) by Andrea di Bartolo.

More