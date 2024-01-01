rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230268
A Great Oak Tree (c. 1801) drawing in high resolution by John Constable.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8230268

