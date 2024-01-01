https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230274Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Feminine Heads (ca. 1522–1524) drawing in high resolution by Parmigianino. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230274View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 776 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2262 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2585 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2585 px | 300 dpi | 18.61 MBFree DownloadThree Feminine Heads (ca. 1522–1524) drawing in high resolution by Parmigianino. More