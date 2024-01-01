https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230284Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoodland Scene with Nymphs and a Herm (ca. 1810) by Jean–Victor Bertin. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230284View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 901 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2627 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3549 x 2664 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3549 x 2664 px | 300 dpi | 19.94 MBFree DownloadWoodland Scene with Nymphs and a Herm (ca. 1810) by Jean–Victor Bertin. More