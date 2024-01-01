rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230290
View on the Genesee near Mount Morris (1857) by John Frederick Kensett.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

View on the Genesee near Mount Morris (1857) by John Frederick Kensett.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230290

View CC0 License

View on the Genesee near Mount Morris (1857) by John Frederick Kensett.

More