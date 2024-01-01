rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230302
Niagara Falls drawing in high resolution by R&eacute;gis Fran&ccedil;ois Gignoux (1816&ndash;1882).
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public Domain Free CC0 image
ID : 
8230302

View CC0 License

