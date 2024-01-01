rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230316
Four Mandan Warriors, a Girl, and a Boy (1861-1869) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8230316

View CC0 License

