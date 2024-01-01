rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230318
The Griffin Entering the Harbor at Mackinaw. August 27, 1679 (1847-1848) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Griffin Entering the Harbor at Mackinaw. August 27, 1679 (1847-1848) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230318

View CC0 License

The Griffin Entering the Harbor at Mackinaw. August 27, 1679 (1847-1848) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.

More