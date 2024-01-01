rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230352
Straw Hat, Bag, and Umbrella (ca.1890&ndash;1900s) by John Frederick Peto.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Straw Hat, Bag, and Umbrella (ca.1890–1900s) by John Frederick Peto.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230352

View CC0 License

Straw Hat, Bag, and Umbrella (ca.1890–1900s) by John Frederick Peto.

More