https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230358Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRight Hand Holding Short Rod (1847) drawing in high resolution by Horatio Greenough. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230358View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 829 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2419 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2764 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2764 px | 300 dpi | 15.66 MBFree DownloadRight Hand Holding Short Rod (1847) drawing in high resolution by Horatio Greenough. More