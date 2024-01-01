rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230361
The Trial of Joan of Arc (Joan of Arc series: VI), (ca. 1909–1910) by Louis Maurice Boutet de Monvel.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
View CC0 License

