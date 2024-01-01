rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230364
In the Land of Promise, Castle Garden (1884) by Charles Frederic Ulrich.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230364

View CC0 License

