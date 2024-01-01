rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230366
The Thames at Battersea (1824) drawing in high resolution by David Cox.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230366

View CC0 License

